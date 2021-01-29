Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) market price of $1.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) was valued at $0.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9648. The stock current value is $1.18.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Pyxis Tankers to Present at NobleCon 17 Investor Conference. MAROUSSI, GREECE – January 15, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), a growth – orientated pure play product tanker company, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis will present on Wednesday, January 20th at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeen Annual Investor Virtual Conference at 1:30 pm EST. The conference is virtual and there is no cost, obligation nor restriction to investors to attend: www.noblecon17.com A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available on Thursday, January 21th on the Company’s website, http://www.pyxistankers.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on its investor portal, Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble website for 90 days following its event and the Company’s website. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.8155 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was 13.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -13.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $1.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2800295 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 42.19%, having the revenues showcasing 38.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.49M.

Specialists analysis on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8929, with a change in the price was noted +0.3701. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +45.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 620,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.52%, alongside a boost of 13.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.47% during last recorded quarter.