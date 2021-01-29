Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.03

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.10 and reached a high price of $1.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.08. The stock touched a low price of $1.06.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general meeting of the stockholders which was held on December 10, 2020. There were 34,237,080 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 16, 2020, of which, 21,301,355 shares or 62.22% voted. You can read further details here

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) full year performance was 12.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares are logging -14.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3494668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) recorded performance in the market was -7.69%, having the revenues showcasing -5.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.70M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1366, with a change in the price was noted +0.0800. In a similar fashion, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. posted a movement of +7.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 151,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PZG is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.40%, alongside a boost of 12.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.26% during last recorded quarter.