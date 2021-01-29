Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.70%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) was valued at $46.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.33 while reaching the peak value of $51.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $48.33. The stock current value is $50.39.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ozon Holdings PLC shares are logging -11.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.09 and $57.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365596 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) recorded performance in the market was 21.69%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.60B, as it employees total of 13432 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ozon Holdings PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ozon Holdings PLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.69%. The shares increased approximately by -8.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.20% in the period of the last 30 days.