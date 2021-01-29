Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.75

For the readers interested in the stock health of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD). It is currently valued at $4.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.21, after setting-off with the price of $3.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.4001 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.57.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Stacy Nieuwoudt To Board Of Directors. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the “Company” or “ICD”) (NYSE: ICD) today announced the appointment of Stacy Durbin Nieuwoudt to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Nieuwoudt will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees as an independent director. In connection with her appointment, the Company’s Board of Directors has increased the size of the Company’s Board of Directors from five to six members. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.21 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) full year performance was -68.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares are logging -71.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $15.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2889918 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) recorded performance in the market was 48.98%, having the revenues showcasing 78.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.90M, as it employees total of 650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. posted a movement of +64.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 420,952 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ICD is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.03%, alongside a downfall of -68.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.78% during last recorded quarter.