Here is why Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.78%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), which is $1.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.33 after opening rate of $1.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.21 before closing at $1.14.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Taseko Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko”) today announced that it has upsized and priced an offering of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), an upsize of US$75 million over the amount previously announced. Interest on the Notes will accrue at an annual rate of 7.0% payable semi-annually, and the Notes will be issued at par. The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4700 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was 160.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -14.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 525.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3741014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was -5.30%, having the revenues showcasing 20.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 362.01M, as it employees total of 191 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1160, with a change in the price was noted +0.3031. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +32.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,971,268 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.61%, alongside a boost of 160.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.19% during last recorded quarter.