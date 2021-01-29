Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Quarterly Performance is 29.20%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.9198 while reaching the peak value of $3.1199 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.68. The stock current value is $2.92.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Genocea Announces Publication in Cancer Discovery Highlighting the Advantages of Neoantigen Identification with the ATLAS™ Platform. Study validates ATLAS bioassay for developing patient-specific cancer immunotherapies by including neoantigensof anti-tumor T cell responses and excluding Inhibigens™, or neoantigens of pro-tumor T cell responses. You can read further details here

Genocea Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.50 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $2.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) full year performance was 37.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -49.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $5.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1031613 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) recorded performance in the market was 20.66%, having the revenues showcasing 29.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 161.21M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genocea Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +30.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,076 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNCA is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genocea Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genocea Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.25%, alongside a boost of 37.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.20% during last recorded quarter.