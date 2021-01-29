Gear up for the change! Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has hit the volume of 3695745

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), which is $18.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.00 after opening rate of $19.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.60 before closing at $19.21.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Yatsen Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Sensient Technologies. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation (China) Limited (“Sensient”) to jointly establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -12.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $21.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3695745 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was 11.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.19B, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.35%. The shares increased approximately by 0.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.27% in the period of the last 30 days.