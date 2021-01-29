Gear up for the change! Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has hit the volume of 1564094

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ucommune International Ltd (UK). It is currently valued at $3.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.21, after setting-off with the price of $6.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.9898 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.09.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Ucommune Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Underwritten Offering. Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 4,938,271 Class A ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) and warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 4,938,271 Class A ordinary shares at a combined offering price of US$4.05 for one Ordinary Share and one Warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares and the Warrants will be issued and sold to investors in a combination of one Ordinary Share and one Warrant, and will be immediately separated upon issuance. Each Warrant is immediately exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of US$4.05 per share and will expire five years from issuance. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.52 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $3.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ucommune International Ltd shares are logging -71.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and -26.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.73 and $12.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1564094 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ucommune International Ltd (UK) recorded performance in the market was -19.46%, having the revenues showcasing -49.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 408.68M.

Specialists analysis on Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ucommune International Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.21, with a change in the price was noted -6.63. In a similar fashion, Ucommune International Ltd posted a movement of -65.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 109,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.46%. The shares increased approximately by 4.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.70% during last recorded quarter.