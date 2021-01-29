Gear up for the change! Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has hit the volume of 1351726

At the end of the latest market close, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) was valued at $3.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.70 while reaching the peak value of $4.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.70. The stock current value is $3.88.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Granted Second US Patent New Provisional Patent Filed for PGMs in Lithium Batteries. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2021) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) and subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (“Lion”) reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a second patent to Florida International University (“FIU”) related to platinum group metals (“PGMs”) being used in lithium batteries. Under a sponsored research agreement (“SRA”), Lion has exclusive rights to all technology being developed by FIU with Lion funding, including granted patents. You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.99 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was 81.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -38.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 353.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $6.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1351726 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was -16.38%, having the revenues showcasing 103.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 282.15M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

The Analysts eye on Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.06, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +70.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,840,561 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.36%, alongside a boost of 81.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.14% during last recorded quarter.