Gear up for the change! Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has hit the volume of 4660694

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is priced at $23.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.12 and reached a high price of $23.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.90. The stock touched a low price of $22.67.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Budget. Canadian Natural’s President, Tim McKay, commented “Canadian Natural is a unique, sustainable and robust company, proven by its ability to generate sustainable free cash flow through the commodity price cycle, setting us apart from our peers. Our balanced, diverse and high quality assets, of which the majority are long life no decline Synthetic Crude Oil reserves with low reservoir risk and low capital requirements, provide us the opportunity to sustain or grow production. Our effective and efficient operations, culture of continuous improvement, disciplined capital allocation and strong balance sheet position the Company for success, allowing us to continue to innovate through technology to lower costs and reduce our environmental footprint. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.44 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $22.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was -21.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -24.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 244.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $30.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4660694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was -3.91%, having the revenues showcasing 40.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.61B, as it employees total of 10180 workers.

Specialists analysis on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Canadian Natural Resources Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.82, with a change in the price was noted +3.52. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of +17.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,547,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.31%, alongside a downfall of -21.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.91% during last recorded quarter.