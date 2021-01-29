Gear up for the change! Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has hit the volume of 1218158

For the readers interested in the stock health of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It is currently valued at $99.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $101.65, after setting-off with the price of $92.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $92.6632 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $92.01.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Beam Therapeutics Inc. Announces $260 Million Common Stock Investment from Multiple Investors. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that it has agreed to sell 2,795,700 shares of its common stock to certain institutional investors in a private placement. The Company anticipates aggregate gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $260 million, before deducting fees to the placement agents and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, based on the offering price of $93.00 per share, representing an approximately 10% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average share price. The financing syndicate includes Perceptive Advisors, Farallon Capital, Casdin Capital, Redmile Group and Cormorant Asset Management, among others. The closing is anticipated to occur on January 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support clinical development, to pursue strategic partnerships and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -18.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 668.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $122.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1218158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) recorded performance in the market was 22.35%, having the revenues showcasing 160.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.43B, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beam Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.76, with a change in the price was noted +75.96. In a similar fashion, Beam Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +317.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 847,967 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Beam Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.35%. The shares increased approximately by 7.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 160.95% during last recorded quarter.