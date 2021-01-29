Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) market price of $1.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It is currently valued at $1.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.38, after setting-off with the price of $1.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.24 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.25.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Blue Hat Announces Preliminary 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by More Than 70% Increase in Revenue to Approximately US$20 Million. Company to Announce Full 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results in March 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.8800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was -21.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -38.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4113154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was 40.45%, having the revenues showcasing 44.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.29M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9508, with a change in the price was noted +0.3600. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +33.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 819,013 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.58%, alongside a downfall of -21.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.51% during last recorded quarter.