Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $170.75

At the end of the latest market close, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) was valued at $179.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $182.85 while reaching the peak value of $195.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $177.00. The stock current value is $193.74.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Enphase Energy Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Allison Johnson has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson will be responsible for all global marketing activities and will report directly to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $222.43 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $167.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 495.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -12.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 801.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.49 and $222.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3466596 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 10.41%, having the revenues showcasing 96.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.48B, as it employees total of 577 workers.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 129.72, with a change in the price was noted +125.94. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +185.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,787,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Enphase Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 227.71%, alongside a boost of 495.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.43% during last recorded quarter.