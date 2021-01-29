Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.29%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), which is $46.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $49.65 after opening rate of $49.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.32 before closing at $46.95.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Duck Creek Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering by Duck Creek and certain of its stockholders of a total of 9,000,000 shares of Duck Creek’s common stock (an upsize of 1,000,000 shares) at a public offering price of $46.00 per share, including 8,910,000 shares offered by the selling stockholders and 90,000 shares offered by Duck Creek. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of Duck Creek’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares are logging -13.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.10 and $53.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1729425 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) recorded performance in the market was 8.43%, having the revenues showcasing 4.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.18B, as it employees total of 1405 workers.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.93, with a change in the price was noted +9.61. In a similar fashion, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +26.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 464,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.43%. The shares increased approximately by -6.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.45% during last recorded quarter.