Do Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) beta value of 1.13 signposts another twist?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is priced at $1.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.82 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.81. The stock touched a low price of $0.80.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Achieves AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems. Expands revenue opportunities with ability to manufacture products for aerospace and defense customers. You can read further details here

Superior Drilling Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) full year performance was 58.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares are logging 5.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 468.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10849853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) recorded performance in the market was 88.52%, having the revenues showcasing 152.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.50M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5160, with a change in the price was noted +0.7799. In a similar fashion, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted a movement of +216.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 792,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SDPI is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Superior Drilling Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.91%, alongside a boost of 58.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 115.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 152.02% during last recorded quarter.