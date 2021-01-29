Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) market price of $2.30 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), which is $2.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to N/A after opening rate of N/A while the lowest price it went was recorded N/A before closing at $2.29.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.32 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) full year performance was -8.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are logging -8.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $2.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 930831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) recorded performance in the market was 0.44%, having the revenues showcasing 9.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 237.03M.

The Analysts eye on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posted a movement of +8.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,157,118 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.10%, alongside a downfall of -8.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares N/A approximately by -0.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.57% during last recorded quarter.