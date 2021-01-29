Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Quarterly Performance is 61.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). It is currently valued at $6.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.105, after setting-off with the price of $5.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.735 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.81.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.24 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $5.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) full year performance was 95.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are logging -16.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 495.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $7.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4186812 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) recorded performance in the market was 2.02%, having the revenues showcasing 61.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.51B, as it employees total of 38304 workers.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.43, with a change in the price was noted +3.23. In a similar fashion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted a movement of +113.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,684,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SID is recording 7.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.60.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 144.76%, alongside a boost of 95.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.44% during last recorded quarter.