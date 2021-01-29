Boiling and ready to burst as HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) last month performance was 27.51%

For the readers interested in the stock health of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE). It is currently valued at $9.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.25, after setting-off with the price of $8.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.9601 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.29.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, HyreCar Partners with AmeriDrive Holdings to Create a National Network of Vehicle Supply and Fleet Maintenance Operations. Partnerships To Expand HyreCar’s Industry Leading On-Demand MaaS Platform and Increase Car Supply to the HyreCar Ecosystem. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $6.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was 223.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging 6.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 969.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2026085 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was 31.79%, having the revenues showcasing 154.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.45M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.55, with a change in the price was noted +5.94. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of +171.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 314,637 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYRE is recording 10.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.00.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 180.90%, alongside a boost of 223.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 154.32% during last recorded quarter.