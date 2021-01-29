Boiling and ready to burst as Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) last month performance was 12.96%

At the end of the latest market close, Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) was valued at $1.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.15 while reaching the peak value of $1.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.14. The stock current value is $1.34.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Comstock Mining CEO Corrado DeGasperis to Present at NobleCon17. Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) today announced that Mr. Corrado DeGasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Comstock Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) full year performance was 68.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comstock Mining Inc. shares are logging -36.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 306.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1400312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) recorded performance in the market was 17.31%, having the revenues showcasing 19.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.38M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0930, with a change in the price was noted +0.1650. In a similar fashion, Comstock Mining Inc. posted a movement of +15.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 519,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LODE is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Comstock Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.31%, alongside a boost of 68.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.61% during last recorded quarter.