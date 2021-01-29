Boiling and ready to burst as Canoo Inc. (GOEV) last month performance was 0.52%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canoo Inc. (GOEV). It is currently valued at $15.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.77, after setting-off with the price of $15.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.47.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Canoo Names Kamal Hamid As Vice President Of Investor Relations. Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform, announced today that Kamal Hamid has joined as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Canoo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.00 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $12.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) full year performance was 52.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canoo Inc. shares are logging -38.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.21 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 970261 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) recorded performance in the market was 12.10%, having the revenues showcasing 50.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.67B, as it employees total of 323 workers.

Analysts verdict on Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Canoo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.25, with a change in the price was noted +4.34. In a similar fashion, Canoo Inc. posted a movement of +40.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,286,205 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOEV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Canoo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.29%, alongside a boost of 52.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.05% during last recorded quarter.