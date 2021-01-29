America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.76M

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is priced at $13.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.00 and reached a high price of $14.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.96. The stock touched a low price of $13.83.

Recently in News on June 4, 2020, América Móvil Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX] [NYSE: AMOV], announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2019 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.24 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $13.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) full year performance was -19.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -23.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.12 and $18.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5655977 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) recorded performance in the market was -4.75%, having the revenues showcasing 11.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.76B, as it employees total of 187383 workers.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +14.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,792,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMX is recording 4.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.83.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.81%, alongside a downfall of -19.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.78% during last recorded quarter.