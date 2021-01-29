Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Quarterly Performance is -3.85%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO). It is currently valued at $1.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.27, after setting-off with the price of $1.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.25.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerpio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from the Company’s clinical assets and cash resources, which amounted to $47.3 million as of September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3900 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.9720 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) full year performance was 86.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -38.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $2.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1571746 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) recorded performance in the market was 27.55%, having the revenues showcasing -3.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.73M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3770, with a change in the price was noted +0.0900. In a similar fashion, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +7.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,947,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARPO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.30%, alongside a boost of 86.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.85% during last recorded quarter.