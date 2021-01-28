Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Quarterly Performance is 283.72%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) was valued at $8.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.30 while reaching the peak value of $8.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.435. The stock current value is $7.54.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Westport Fuel Systems to Cooperate with Truck and Bus Manufacturer Scania on a Direct Injected Hydrogen Engine Research Project. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated November 9, 2020 to its final short form base shelf prospectus for the Province of Quebec and its amended and restated final short form base shelf prospectus for each of the Provinces of Canada except Quebec, each dated October 27, 2020. You can read further details here

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.87 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $4.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 198.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -14.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 977.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $8.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5804838 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was 41.46%, having the revenues showcasing 283.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 1294 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.49, with a change in the price was noted +5.83. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of +340.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,785,517 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 346.15%, alongside a boost of 198.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 283.72% during last recorded quarter.