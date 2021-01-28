Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $34.67

At the end of the latest market close, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) was valued at $35.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.47 while reaching the peak value of $38.245 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.71. The stock current value is $35.37.

Recently in News on January 18, 2021, Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Monday, February 1, 2021. Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Monday, February 1, 2021, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020, and will hold an earnings update conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging -10.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.61 and $39.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1522260 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was -5.74%, having the revenues showcasing 26.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.34B, as it employees total of 5500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.20, with a change in the price was noted +6.23. In a similar fashion, Warner Music Group Corp. posted a movement of +21.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,779 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.74%. The shares increased approximately by -6.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.27% during last recorded quarter.