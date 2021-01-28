Time to Buy Beat-Down Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) was valued at $1.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.36 while reaching the peak value of $1.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.25.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Farmmi Wins Initial Round of Food Enterprise Management Awards in Lishui. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. won the initial round of food enterprise management awards in Lishui. The awards recognize food processing workshops and small and micro food manufacturers in Lishui for excellence across 5 disciplines that influence corporate image, expense management, sales, operational standardization and facility improvement. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was 57.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -25.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1041695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 4.17%, having the revenues showcasing 49.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.36M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9893, with a change in the price was noted +0.5348. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of +74.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,043,139 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.06%, alongside a boost of 57.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.63% during last recorded quarter.