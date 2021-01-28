Teligent Inc. (TLGT) market price of $0.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Teligent Inc. (TLGT) was valued at $1.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.07 while reaching the peak value of $1.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.88. The stock current value is $0.90.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Teligent Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements and Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule. Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) (“Teligent” or the “Company”), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, previously received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon filing of the Form 10-Q on December 31, 2020, the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and this matter is now closed. You can read further details here

Teligent Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2700 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.6777 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) full year performance was -78.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teligent Inc. shares are logging -86.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $6.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5038424 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teligent Inc. (TLGT) recorded performance in the market was 20.00%, having the revenues showcasing 38.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.05M, as it employees total of 252 workers.

Analysts verdict on Teligent Inc. (TLGT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teligent Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7789, with a change in the price was noted -0.2100. In a similar fashion, Teligent Inc. posted a movement of -18.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,349,068 in trading volumes.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Teligent Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Teligent Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.33%, alongside a downfall of -78.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.46% during last recorded quarter.