Sea Limited (SE) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.64M in the recent 3 months

Sea Limited (SE) is priced at $205.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $212.265 and reached a high price of $223.173, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $217.22. The stock touched a low price of $203.06.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of 13,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at US$195.00 per ADS in an underwritten public offering. To address strong investor demand, the Company increased the offering size from an initial 11,000,000 ADSs to 13,200,000 ADSs. All of the ADSs to be sold in the offering were offered by Sea. Sea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions. This offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Sea Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $240.44 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $191.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sea Limited (SE) full year performance was 356.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sea Limited shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 477.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.61 and $240.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6325686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sea Limited (SE) recorded performance in the market was 3.38%, having the revenues showcasing 26.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.66B, as it employees total of 29800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sea Limited (SE)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Sea Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 179.18, with a change in the price was noted +48.56. In a similar fashion, Sea Limited posted a movement of +30.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,514,618 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SE is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.59.

Sea Limited (SE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sea Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.40%, alongside a boost of 356.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.74% during last recorded quarter.