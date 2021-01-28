Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close SenesTech Inc. (SNES) was down -14.54%

At the end of the latest market close, SenesTech Inc. (SNES) was valued at $2.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.25 while reaching the peak value of $2.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.85. The stock current value is $1.94.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, SenesTech, Inc. Announces $10 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market. SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $10 million through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,388,854 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,194,427 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.2785 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about January 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SenesTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) full year performance was -75.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SenesTech Inc. shares are logging -83.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $11.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SenesTech Inc. (SNES) recorded performance in the market was 12.46%, having the revenues showcasing 31.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.88M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SenesTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6579, with a change in the price was noted +0.4800. In a similar fashion, SenesTech Inc. posted a movement of +32.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 438,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNES is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

Raw Stochastic average of SenesTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.59%, alongside a downfall of -75.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.97% during last recorded quarter.