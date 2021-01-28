Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.25M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), which is $3.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.04 after opening rate of $3.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.31 before closing at $3.54.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Completion of Milestone Related to the License and Technology Transfer of its FastPack® Diagnostics Products in China. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announces achievement of a milestone event which triggered a payment obligation from Yi Xin Zhen Duan Jishu (Suzhou) Ltd. of Suzhou, China (Yi Xin) to Qualigen. The milestone event pertained to the initiation of technology transfer of Qualigen’s core FastPack® System, a rapid and highly accurate immunoassay testing system consisting of the FastPack Analyzer and the FastPack single-use, disposable test pouch. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.04 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -30.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -83.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7487014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was 20.93%, having the revenues showcasing -13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.64M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.95, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -19.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,152,010 in trading volumes.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.92%, alongside a downfall of -30.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.33% during last recorded quarter.