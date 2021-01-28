Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.16M in the recent 3 months

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is priced at $6.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.39 and reached a high price of $6.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.39. The stock touched a low price of $6.385.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today the pricing of $325 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.706% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on January 22, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.706% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on January 22 and July 22 of each year, commencing on July 22, 2021. The Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of Prospect, will rank equally in right of payment with Prospect’s existing and future senior unsecured debt, and will rank senior in right of payment to any potential subordinated debt, should any be issued in the future. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.62 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was -2.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -4.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.67 and $6.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2257575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was 18.11%, having the revenues showcasing 23.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B.

Specialists analysis on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.34, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of +24.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,809,810 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.54%, alongside a downfall of -2.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.12% during last recorded quarter.