Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Quarterly Performance is 45.45%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It is currently valued at $1.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.2799, after setting-off with the price of $1.231. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.33.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $4.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,414,970 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.20 per share, which was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $4.1 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the same investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,707,485 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.37 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and have a term and five and one-half years. You can read further details here

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5800 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -55.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -77.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4271774 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was 59.75%, having the revenues showcasing 45.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.38M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8071, with a change in the price was noted +0.2404. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +25.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,817,264 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.66%, alongside a downfall of -55.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.45% during last recorded quarter.