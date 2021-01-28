Here is why McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.37%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), which is $1.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.945 after opening rate of $0.923 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.90 before closing at $0.91.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Silver Mountain Mines Enters Into Letter of Intent with Nevgold Corp. For a Proposed Reverse Takeover. Silver Mountain Mines Ltd. (TSXV: “SMM”) (“Silver Mountain” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) dated January 13, 2021 with Nevgold Corp. (“Nevgold”) with respect to a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby Silver Mountain will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Nevgold (the “Nevgold Shares”). Nevgold is a private British Columbia company which holds the right to acquire the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash Projects in Nevada (the “Properties”) from McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: “MUX”, TSX: “MUX”) (“McEwen”). You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0700 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was -14.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -26.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12087203 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was -7.61%, having the revenues showcasing -14.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 369.57M, as it employees total of 448 workers.

Analysts verdict on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0346, with a change in the price was noted -0.2200. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -17.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,551,510 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of McEwen Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.36%, alongside a downfall of -14.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.15% during last recorded quarter.