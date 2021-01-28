Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.60M in the recent 3 months

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is priced at $8.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.90 and reached a high price of $6.9492, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.70. The stock touched a low price of $6.57.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Fortuna reports 2020 full year production of 11.3 million silver equivalent ounces and issues 2021 guidance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 from its three operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Lindero Mine in Argentina. For the full year 2020, the Company produced 7,133,717 ounces of silver and 55,349 ounces of gold or 11.3 million silver equivalent1 ounces. The Company withdrew its production and cost guidance for 2020 in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary shutdown of operations mandated by governments in Mexico and Argentina (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 2, 2020). Due to the uncertainties related to the impact caused by COVID-19 constraints on Fortuna’s business and operations, the Company chose not to issue a revised guidance when operations and activities re-started in Mexico and Argentina. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.69 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $6.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was 70.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -16.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 447.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $9.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4205565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -18.69%, having the revenues showcasing -4.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 1232 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.14, with a change in the price was noted +1.03. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +14.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,628,444 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.29%, alongside a boost of 70.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.56% during last recorded quarter.