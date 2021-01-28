Do Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) beta value of -1.87 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), which is $3.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.05 after opening rate of $3.5626 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.42 before closing at $3.64.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Waitr Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

Waitr Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.05 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) full year performance was 845.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waitr Holdings Inc. shares are logging -38.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1276.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9411553 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) recorded performance in the market was 28.78%, having the revenues showcasing 23.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 390.29M, as it employees total of 10585 workers.

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Waitr Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.29, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -12.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,655,289 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTRH is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Waitr Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.42%, alongside a boost of 845.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.45% during last recorded quarter.