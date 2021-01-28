Do Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP). It is currently valued at $1.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.94.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of Platform Technology and Four Antiviral Case Studies. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, provides the following summary of today’s upcoming presentation by Cocrystal President Sam Lee, Ph.D. at the virtual 3rd Annual reimagine Health Research Symposium, University of Arizona College of Medicine. A live webcast of Dr. Lee’s presentation, titled “Application of Structure-Based Drug Design Platform Technology for Developing Broad Spectrum, COVID-19, Influenza, and HCV Antivirals,” will be available at 9:50 a.m. Pacific time (12:50 p.m. Eastern time) by registering here. Dr. Lee’s presentation will be available on the Cocrystal website here beginning Friday, January 22, 2021. You can read further details here

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5400 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) full year performance was 119.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are logging -43.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4450518 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) recorded performance in the market was 25.74%, having the revenues showcasing 97.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 122.78M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2127, with a change in the price was noted +0.7847. In a similar fashion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +84.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,354,472 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.04%, alongside a boost of 119.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.05% during last recorded quarter.