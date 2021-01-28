Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -12.38%: What to Expect?

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is priced at $0.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.66 and reached a high price of $0.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.62.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Denison Announces Discovery of High-grade Uranium Mineralization Four Kilometres Northwest of Phoenix. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to report the results from the 2020 regional exploration program at the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River”), including the discovery of new high-grade unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization up to 7.66% U3O8. Drill hole WR-741AD2, which was completed along the K West conductive trend on the western side of the Wheeler River property, intersected high-grade uranium mineralization approximately 4 kilometres north northwest of the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”). PDF Version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8300 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 69.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -22.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $0.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2290097 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was -1.30%, having the revenues showcasing 104.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 447.38M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

The Analysts eye on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4856, with a change in the price was noted +0.1328. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +26.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,690,386 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.87%, alongside a boost of 69.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.09% during last recorded quarter.