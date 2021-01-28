ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.66M in the recent 3 months

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is priced at $29.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.49 and reached a high price of $31.4899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.10. The stock touched a low price of $26.40.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors. Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ContextLogic Inc. shares are logging 2.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.41 and $29.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8863180 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) recorded performance in the market was 64.42%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.67B, as it employees total of 828 workers.

Specialists analysis on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.42%. The shares increased approximately by 16.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.28% in the period of the last 30 days.