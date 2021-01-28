CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.31

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is priced at $25.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.25 and reached a high price of $40.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.49. The stock touched a low price of $13.95.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, CVM: Fiscal Year 2020 Results. By John Vandermosten, CFA. You can read further details here

CEL-SCI Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.91 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $11.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) full year performance was 76.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEL-SCI Corporation shares are logging 38.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 293.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.35 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14688533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recorded performance in the market was 114.41%, having the revenues showcasing 93.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 989.75M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.37, with a change in the price was noted +11.12. In a similar fashion, CEL-SCI Corporation posted a movement of +80.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 706,677 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVM is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CEL-SCI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.70%, alongside a boost of 76.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 73.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 95.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.35% during last recorded quarter.