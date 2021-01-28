Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $62.05

For the readers interested in the stock health of Brinker International Inc. (EAT). It is currently valued at $55.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $62.03, after setting-off with the price of $60.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $54.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.58.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Brinker International Reports Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2021 Results. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 23, 2020. You can read further details here

Brinker International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.53 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $53.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) full year performance was 26.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brinker International Inc. shares are logging -18.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 689.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $67.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3554668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brinker International Inc. (EAT) recorded performance in the market was -2.28%, having the revenues showcasing 25.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.46B, as it employees total of 62200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Brinker International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.36, with a change in the price was noted +7.52. In a similar fashion, Brinker International Inc. posted a movement of +15.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,421,177 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Brinker International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Brinker International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.74%, alongside a boost of 26.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.89% during last recorded quarter.