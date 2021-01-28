Boiling and ready to burst as Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) last month performance was 131.89%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT). It is currently valued at $4.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.93, after setting-off with the price of $4.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.03.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Future FinTech Group Inc. Announces the Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced that it closed the registered direct offering of 3,000,000 share of its Common Stock at a purchase price of $5.00 per share on January 13, 2021. The gross proceeds of this offering are $15,000,000. The Company issued a total of 3,000,000 shares of its Common Stock in the offering. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for growth capital and general working capital purposes. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 404.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -62.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 560.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3123354 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 128.19%, having the revenues showcasing 107.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.13M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +2.30. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +115.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,116,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Future FinTech Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.64%, alongside a boost of 404.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 131.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.25% during last recorded quarter.