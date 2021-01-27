Time to Buy Beat-Down Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is priced at $10.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.88 and reached a high price of $11.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.79. The stock touched a low price of $8.58.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Foresight Received Chinese Patent Notice of Allowance. The Company’s patent for running vehicle alerting system also received approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in April 2019. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.22 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $3.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was 810.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -9.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2093.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $11.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16745901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 147.79%, having the revenues showcasing 836.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 632.98M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +9.15. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +953.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,723,981 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 147.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 622.14%, alongside a boost of 810.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 836.11% during last recorded quarter.