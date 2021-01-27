Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) market price of $104.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). It is currently valued at $104.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $105.21, after setting-off with the price of $103.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $103.24 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $103.45.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results. Q1 Comparable Store Sales of -5% in the U.S. and 5% in China, Demonstrating Sustained RecoveryQ1 GAAP EPS $0.53; Non-GAAP EPS $0.61 Reflecting Substantial Margin Improvement from Prior QuarterActive Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 15% Year-Over-Year to 21.8 MillionFiscal 2021 Outlook Reaffirms Path to Full Recovery. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.75 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $101.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 17.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -2.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.02 and $107.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7058918 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was -2.14%, having the revenues showcasing 15.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.67B, as it employees total of 349000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.81, with a change in the price was noted +18.64. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +21.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,508,058 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Starbucks Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.92%, alongside a boost of 17.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.30% during last recorded quarter.