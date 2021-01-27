Recent Change of -10.00% in the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), which is $63.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.02 after opening rate of $70.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.57 before closing at $70.80.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, KE Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 35,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$58.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,310,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -19.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.79 and $79.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6023719 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was 3.54%, having the revenues showcasing -8.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.16B, as it employees total of 87706 workers.

Specialists analysis on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.72, with a change in the price was noted +9.72. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +18.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,799,116 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.54%. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.96% during last recorded quarter.