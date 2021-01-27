Reason’s why Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $5.42

At the end of the latest market close, Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) was valued at $4.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.75 while reaching the peak value of $4.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.57. The stock current value is $4.51.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company expects to reinitiate issuing annual forward guidance in connection with the announcement. You can read further details here

Colony Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.20 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) full year performance was 1.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colony Capital Inc. shares are logging -13.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2326994 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) recorded performance in the market was -3.74%, having the revenues showcasing 42.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.22B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Colony Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Colony Capital Inc. posted a movement of +57.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,054,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNY is recording 4.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.47.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Colony Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Colony Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.22%, alongside a boost of 1.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.02% during last recorded quarter.