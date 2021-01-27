Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.15M in the recent 3 months

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is priced at $23.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.40 and reached a high price of $23.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.92. The stock touched a low price of $20.40.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Rackspace Technology becomes a leader for the European Open Science Cloud marketplace providing AWS expertise for European Researchers. Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been selected by GEANT’s new procurement framework, Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), to provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions to European Researchers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging 1.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5397879 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was 21.04%, having the revenues showcasing 37.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.63B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Rackspace Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.42, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Rackspace Technology Inc. posted a movement of +9.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,335,837 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 2.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rackspace Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.04%. The shares increased approximately by 21.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.98% during last recorded quarter.