Q&K International Group Limited (QK) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 34.48%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Q&K International Group Limited (QK), which is $3.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.67 after opening rate of $3.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.78 before closing at $2.77.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, QK Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Q&K International – Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm. Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Q&K International Group Limited (“Q&K” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QK) for violations of federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.67 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $2.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/21.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -67.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -71.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $12.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1495514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was 33.83%, having the revenues showcasing -14.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.31M, as it employees total of 1222 workers.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.66, with a change in the price was noted -5.35. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -59.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 72,112 in trading volumes.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Q&K International Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.40%, alongside a downfall of -67.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.29% during last recorded quarter.