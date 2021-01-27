Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is on the roll with an average volume of 12.70M in the recent 3 months

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is priced at $30.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.29 and reached a high price of $31.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.29. The stock touched a low price of $29.93.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Playtika Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Playtika Holding Corp. (“Playtika”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 79,925,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share, which includes 18,518,500 shares of common stock offered by Playtika, 50,981,500 shares of common stock offered by an existing stockholder (the “Selling Stockholder”) and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to buy an additional 10,425,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Playtika did not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 15, 2021 under the symbol “PLTK.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Playtika Holding Corp. shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.51 and $36.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5993886 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) recorded performance in the market was -2.40%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.96B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Playtika Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Playtika Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.40%. The shares -4.75% in the 7-day charts .