Here is why Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.16%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is priced at $85.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.76 and reached a high price of $85.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.32. The stock touched a low price of $65.52.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Objectives. New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to support Company’s mission to democratize medical imaging globally. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares are logging 16.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.25 and $72.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3102936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) recorded performance in the market was 86.44%, having the revenues showcasing 176.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.96B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.14, with a change in the price was noted +49.38. In a similar fashion, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. posted a movement of +138.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,639,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNOX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.44%. The shares increased approximately by 59.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 57.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 176.94% during last recorded quarter.