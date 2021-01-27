Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.20M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), which is $0.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.50 after opening rate of $0.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.47 before closing at $0.49.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Reserves and Operational Update. Achieved 100% 1P Reserves Replacement. You can read further details here

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5999 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.3521 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) full year performance was -55.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are logging -57.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9152412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recorded performance in the market was 30.02%, having the revenues showcasing 117.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 176.04M, as it employees total of 362 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2991, with a change in the price was noted +0.1927. In a similar fashion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted a movement of +68.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,349,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTE is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.58.

Technical breakdown of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.90%, alongside a downfall of -55.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.27% during last recorded quarter.