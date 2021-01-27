Gear up for the change! Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) has hit the volume of 6511105

At the end of the latest market close, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) was valued at $38.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.13 while reaching the peak value of $44.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.081. The stock current value is $41.27.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) announced today that the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No: 333-249549) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Switchback’s Class A common stock is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SBE.” Upon closing of the Business Combination, the post-combination company is expected to be renamed “ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.” and the Class A common stock is expected to continue trading on the NYSE under the new symbol “CHPT.”. You can read further details here

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.30 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $34.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) full year performance was 318.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -16.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 339.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.38 and $49.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6511105 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) recorded performance in the market was 2.97%, having the revenues showcasing 164.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.06, with a change in the price was noted +31.07. In a similar fashion, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +304.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,544,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 300.68%, alongside a boost of 318.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.38% during last recorded quarter.